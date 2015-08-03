Sommer Cable America Names Pacific Radio Distributor

New and Unique Products Now Available on the West Coast

Pictured at Pacific Radio are (L-R) Dan Guiterrez, General Manager; Martin Ucik, President/CEO of Sommer Cable America, and Joe Phillips, President of Pacific Radio. Photo by David Goggin.

Sommer Cable America, the new US division of Germany's Sommer Cable, has named venerable Pacific Radio Electronics as distributor of it's extensive product line. Pacific Radio has been serving industry professionals for over 80 years, from the early days of radio and television to today's multi-media world. Sommer Cable is the recognized German specialist for professional, high-quality cables and connector technologies.



Pacific Radio President Joe Phillips, explained, "We're very excited to be a distributor and reseller of Sommer products, and we hope to give them some real presence in the United States. We're very impressed with their cable products, which are much different than what we have accessible domestically. I think that because they're a small company, they're more hands on. They can be more receptive to what people want, and there's nothing like their cables in the marketplace that I've seen."



Martin Ucik, President and CEO of the new Sommer Cable America, is a dual US/German citizen who has worked in the US sector for decades. He stated, "When I walked into Pacific Radio 15 years ago, I was very impressed with the quality and variety of their inventory. Obviously, they will immediately boost our presence on the West Coast, so it's very cool that we can just go right to the top and cover the entire region through one dealer and distributor."



"We're really looking forward to this relationship," commented Pacific Radio's General Manager Dan Gutierrez, "First of all, it gives us a very interesting new option for our customer base. We are building a new Sommer section in the store, so that we can properly introduce this new relationship and very extensive product line to them when they walk in."



ABOUT PACIFIC RADIO ELECTRONICS

Pacific Radio has been serving industry professionals for over 80 years, from the early days of radio and television to today's multi-media world. Started as a "mom & pop" shop with just a handful of staff in the 1930's, Pacific Radio, now with third-generation owners, has grown with an over 20,000 square foot space and staff of more than 25. Pacific Radio has expanded to serve the needs of a multitude of industry markets, including: Film, TV, Radio, Multimedia, Recording, Post Production, Networking, Home Integration and Live Entertainment. The product portfolio spans a comprehensive range of cables, connectors and power solutions for audio, video, data and many other segments of the industry.

http://www.pacrad.com



ABOUT SOMMER CABLE

Sommer Cable Germany is an enterprising development and manufacturing company with a catalog of over 12,000 products for the A/V installation, pro-audio, broadcast, video, music, IT and HiFi market, with business partners in over 50 countries. In 2015, Sommer Cable America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sommer Cable Germany, was established in Santa Rosa, CA by new CEO Martin Ucik. The new company supplies the North American markets with Sommer's wide range of innovative and high quality products. 707.200.4020 http://www.sommercable.com/en

