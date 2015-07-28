Digigram V7 Software Release Brings Further Flexibility and Reliability to IP Video Contribution and Distribution

MONTBONNOT, France -- July 28, 2015 -- Digigram, developer of innovative audio and video solutions, today announced a new V7 software release for the company's AQILIM range of encoding and transcoding solutions for multiscreen/OTT video delivery and its AQORD encoding/decoding solutions for broadcast contribution applications. The refinements introduced in the V7 software release make it even easier for AQILIM and AQORD users to establish reliable, flexible, and cost-effective IP-based distribution and contribution of high-quality video.

"Demand for IP video continues to grow, both in the media-consumption marketplace and in professional production environments, and our V7 software release enables AQILIM and AQORD users to address this demand more quickly and easily," said Laurent Gros, video product manager at Digigram. "In applications ranging from CDN streaming to point-to-point contribution to live streaming, Digigram video encoding and transcoding solutions equipped with V7 software offer functionality that boosts users' ability to reach broader markets and take full advantage of IP video delivery. Very few encoders boast such flexibility, and very few give users the ability to do so much with a single unit."

With the new V7 software release, users of Digigram's AQILIM *SERV/FIT, AQILIM *FIT, and AQILIM *FIT/LE encoding/transcoding solutions now can perform independent audio and video encoding. By allowing encoded audio to be muxed using one or more separate containers, the update increases users' encoding flexibility, facilitating simpler and faster encoding of audio and video for a broader range of targets in a wider array of distribution applications. Allowing AQILIM users to do more with their existing systems, independent audio encoding also simplifies and accelerates the preparation and streaming of video along with many different language tracks. Updates to the AQILIM Web management interface support this functionality, offering straightforward utility to both the novice and advanced user.

The V7 software release enhances Digigram's AQORD encoding/decoding solutions by introducing a new dual streaming feature that helps users to secure video transport between two locations, such as an event site and the studio. Addressing the demands of point-to-point contribution, this feature enables the use of two contribution links (SDSL, fiber, IP, satellite, etc.) to protect video transmission against IP packet drops or failed links. Enhancements to the user interface make for more intuitive configuration through newly simplified presentation of system settings.

