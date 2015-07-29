Integrated Microwave Technologies Goes Big at 2015 Texas Association of Broadcasters Convention

AUSTIN, TX, JULY 29, 2015 – Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the broadcast, sports, entertainment and law enforcement markets, is showcasing a complete range of wireless products at the 2015 Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) Convention & Trade Show (Booth 25). The lineup, which includes the Newscaster DR3, CRx6, Triple Play Receiver and VT8HD/SD ENG Van Transmitter, represents the company’s latest innovations.

IMT is highlighting its Newscaster DR3, a third-generation diversity receiver incorporating many of the same powerful features as Nucomm’s popular DR1 and DR2 receivers, along with several additional functionalities. These include six-way MaxRC diversity, IP diversity, MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 decoding, a webpage interface and integration into IP networks. Ideal for the most demanding central-receive and portable applications, it is the first receiver to offer a built-in IP diversity receiver switch. The DR3 is designed to work with Nucomm’s new High Dynamic Range Block Down Converters (HDRBDC), which automatically compensate for cable loss. Highly modular and scalable, the DR3 allows users to daisy chain up to eight receivers, enabling them to share the same set of antennas. Users can connect up to three externally located receivers via Ethernet to create an IP diversity system.

The CRx6, newly added to Nucomm’s family of IP diversity receivers, will also be on display at IMT’s booth throughout the TAB show. A ruggedized COFDM (DVB-T compliant) six-way diversity receiver, it offers exceptional RF performance and IP66-rated environmental durability for external use. It accepts the input from external antennas, without problematic block-down converters, and streams directly over an IP network to a DR3 or networked decoder. The CRx6 optionally features the ability to receive up to four RF channels simultaneously. When used in conjunction with IMT's DR3 diversity receiver, users can pair multiple CRx6 receivers together, expanding coverage seamlessly across a wide geographic area.

IMT is also exhibiting its Triple Play Receiver at the convention. The Triple-Play receiver is ideal for the reception of wireless cameras for ENG/SNG and bonded cellular vehicles. The Triple Play Receiver is a dual-diversity COFDM receiver that uses two-way maximum-ratio-combining technology to enable the support of line-of-sight as well non-line-of-sight applications. The unit’s chassis houses up to three microLite receivers within a single 1RU rack-mount unit, allowing for simultaneous reception from up to three channels from any vendor transmitter. Each receiver has a built in HD/SD video/audio decoder, ASI output and video-over-IP, making it flexible for ASI repeater applications, local monitoring and IP controls. The unit is powered via AC operation and comes with Ethernet remote control. The Triple Play Receiver has a variable bandwidth from the 1.25- to 8-MHz bands and features the Nucomm HDRBDCs and pre-select band-pass filters for high adjacent-channel selectivity (>40 dB).

The final new product on display at the TAB show is IMT’s VT8HD/SD ENG Van Transmitter, an innovative ENG/SNG/OB platform capable of utilizing multiple communication conduits, including microwave, IP satellite, private and public cellular networks. It is a third-generation, high-power ENG/SNG vehicle transmitter combining the best aspects of the popular legacy VT2 and VT7 models with a host of exciting new features. The two-box solution comprises a 1RU control unit and an RF head. The control unit is modular in design, and can be configured for nearly any demanding ENG transmitter application. The VT8 platform extends its simple-to-use predecessor, VT7, to include features found in IMT’s Messenger file transfer IP gateway, ProQ IFB product. Additionally it supports multiple IP-connectivity options, including IP, satellite and bonded cellular.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) is a leader in advanced digital microwave systems and a provider of engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and IMT, offering customers worldwide complete video broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM, VSB, MPEG2, H.264 and HEVC) for portable and fixed link applications. IMT is a trusted provider of mission-critical wireless video solutions to state and local police departments, NASA and the Department of Homeland Security.

About Skyview Capital, LLC

Skyview Capital, LLC, is a private investment firm headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, which specializes in the acquisition and management of "mission critical" enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services, and niche manufacturing. By leveraging its operational capabilities and financial acumen, Skyview systematically enhances the long-­term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. To date, Skyview has successfully completed over 20 transactions within its target market verticals.

