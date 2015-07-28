Trilogy Communications to Feature VoiceFlow at IBC 2015

At IBC 2015 Trilogy Communications, a global provider of high quality intercom systems and SPGs for TV studios, mobile production, playout and post, will feature its new VoiceFlow™ communication unit (VCU) and Gemini II distributed matrix intercom system.

Highly advanced IP capabilities and tight integration with existing intercom systems feature prominently in both products. VCU marks a significant milestone in Trilogy’s development as it is the first product to be delivered as part of the company’s new VoiceFlow family of products. The VCU’s technical innovation earned the distinction of a UK government Smart Grant, which recognises the significant new technology being delivered. The VCU’s unique capabilities include highly available peer-to-peer architecture and high communications channel density in an IP configuration.

Also featuring at IBC is the Gemini II distributed matrix intercom system, which doubles the channel capacity of the current product range and positions it as the ideal distributed matrix to integrate legacy analogue and IP communications.

Trilogy will also showcase its latest “Virtual Panel” software application, which leverages standard wireless infrastructures to deliver high performance intercom control. The Virtual Panel software can be installed on smartphones, tablets, desktop PCs and laptops, and supports most popular platforms including Windows, Android, iOS, and Java-enabled web browsers. The software offers remote access to the full audio capabilities of an intercom system from anywhere, at any time - without the need for dedicated operator hardware - over standard TCP/IP networks whether wired, wireless, or a combination of both.