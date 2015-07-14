Dejero IBC2015 Product Preview

IBC2015 Product Preview

Dejero

Exhibiting in Stand 11.C51

Dejero Company Overview:

Dejero simplifies the remote acquisition, cloud management, and multiscreen distribution of professional live video over IP. Its LIVE+ platform enables broadcasters, media organizations, and mobile production companies to reliably reach their global TV, Web, and mobile audiences instantly and cost-effectively. Dejero's proprietary cloud-based platform intelligently manages and bonds wired and wireless network connections to deliver broadcast-quality live video from virtually anywhere. Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, Dejero is trusted for mobile video contribution around the globe. For more information, visit www.dejero.com.

Dejero at IBC2015

At IBC2015, Dejero will demonstrate why the company is recognized as the most innovative provider of IP video contribution and cloud-based content management solutions for electronic newsgathering and remote broadcasting. The Dejero LIVE+ platform offers powerful capabilities for improving broadcasters' ability to deliver primary and supplemental live video feeds from the field at a reduced cost and with greater efficiency and ease of use. Dejero simplifies the adoption of IP and cloud technology for video transport, routing, and distribution to TV and online viewers.

LIVE+ EnGo by Dejero -- Compact and Modular Transmitter for Remote Video Acquisition

Making its IBC debut, the LIVE+ EnGo is a compact camera-mounted or wearable transmitter that encodes H.264 video and transmits it over multiple IP networks -- delivering exceptional picture quality with extremely low latency. Simple to set up and use, LIVE+ EnGo leverages cellular, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and portable satellite connectivity for reliable live broadcasts from virtually anywhere, even a moving vehicle. The solution is ideal for newsgathering, sports coverage, and any type of remote live-event broadcasting. Its modular design enables the attachment of swappable wireless modules to customize LIVE+ EnGo to the locally available wireless network infrastructure, and for use around the world.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Dejero/Dejero-LIVEplusEnGo.zip

Photo caption: Dejero LIVE+ EnGo Compact and Modular Transmitter for Remote Video Acquisition

LIVE+ Multipoint by Dejero -- Cloud-Based Sharing of Live Video Content

LIVE+ Multipoint is Dejero's all-new professional video-over-IP distribution network for cost-effective exchanges of HD-quality, low-latency video from location to location, at any time, anywhere. The cloud-based solution enables broadcasters and media organizations to send a broadcast-quality live stream from a source location to multiple locations simultaneously, with known and controlled latency at each end point. LIVE+ Multipoint can also be used to exchange recorded content between studios. LIVE+ Multipoint leverages the Internet along with Dejero's adaptive-bit-rate encoding technology and LIVE+ platform of transmitters, servers, software, and cloud services to provide a resilient solution that encodes and routes the content from a single source to multiple destinations across the globe.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Dejero/Dejero-LIVEplusMultipoint.png

Photo Caption: Dejero announces LIVE+ multipoint cloud-based solution.

LIVE+ Control by Dejero -- Cloud-Based Management, Monitoring, and Reporting

Dejero will showcase LIVE+ Control, a next-generation cloud-based management, monitoring, and reporting tool that simplifies IP video workflows used in remote broadcasting productions. LIVE+ Control manages all Dejero LIVE+ video transmission solutions including EnGo, GoBox, VSET, NewsBook, and Mobile App. By accessing the intuitive LIVE+ Control interface from a Web browser, broadcasters and video professionals can geolocate and remotely control their entire fleet of field transmitters. They can monitor connection and transmission performance, including real-time analytics, and preview and route live and recorded feeds to a LIVE+ Broadcast Server for traditional playout or to a LIVE+ Cloud Server for distribution to Web and mobile devices.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Dejero/Dejero-LIVEplusControl.png

Photo Caption: Dejero LIVE+ Control

Partnership With sUAS Provider Aeryon for Drone-Based Live Video Capture

Dejero will showcase its new strategic technology partnership with small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS) manufacturer Aeryon Labs to provide secure, real-time distribution of HD video, captured by Aeryon sUAS, through the Dejero LIVE+ platform. Through the partnership, broadcasters will be able to integrate live video captured with drone technology into their newsgathering, sports coverage, and video productions. The Dejero Aeryon solution combines Dejero LIVE+ transmitters and cloud services with the imagery captured by the Aeryon SkyRanger sUAS.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Dejero/Dejero-AeryonSkyRangerHDZoom30CaseLIVEplusGoBox.jpg

Photo Caption: Dejero LIVE+ GoBox and the Aeryon SkyRanger sUAS

Dejero Quote:

"At this year's IBC, we'll be showcasing an exciting lineup of new video-over-IP solutions that make live video acquisition and multiscreen distribution easier and more immediate than ever before. LIVE+ EnGo is the perfect solution for mobile video contribution professionals who require agility and versatility. With LIVE+ Multipoint, we're building on our company's IP video expertise to help customers transport high-quality, low-latency video from any source to any destination. We're also looking forward to highlighting our new partnership with Aeryon to address broadcasters' growing interest in drone technology, which can deliver a unique perspective and closer, more intimate live content."

--Brian Cram, CEO, Dejero