Bexel Expands Services for Broadcast, Sports and Entertainment in EMEA

14 July, 2015 (London, UK) - Bexel, renowned for its technical expertise, has continued its international expansion of services in the EMEA market, including the supply of affordable, customized Flypacks. Based in London UK, Bexel have also announced a team of new staff to lead and grow the newly formed EMEA division.

Richard Satchell has been appointed managing director of the division. Having served as CEO of Autocue, Satchell will develop and grow the company's business in the EMEA region. Bexel has appointed Neil Coles, formerly of Pinewood Studios, as head of business development for EMEA and Jonathan Endley, previously with SIS LIVE, as business development manager for EMEA.

Satchell commented on the expansion of the offerings, "With Bexel flypack solutions and TV production support now available in the UK, we are expertly delivering world-class production solutions and unparalleled engineering support for around the camera, in the studio, and outside broadcast to the EMEA region. In conjunction with our other Production Services brands in EMEA, we can now provide our customers with an unrivalled choice of equipment and services."

Bexel is a part of Bexel Global Broadcast Solutions (Bexel Global), the Vitec Group's Production Services business unit and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions. Bexel Global incorporates a prestigious group of companies, including Autocue and Autoscript Hire, Bexel, Camera Corps, and The Camera Store (TCS). Collectively, Bexel Global provides a wide range of the latest broadcast equipment and expert-led solutions to the live sports, reality and entertainment markets.

The company has UK hubs in Twickenham and Byfleet ; US hubs in Burbank, CA; Dallas, TX; New York, NY; Secaucus, NJ; and Washington D.C.; and sales presence in Atlanta, GA; Mexico City, Mexico; and Paris, France; with a global network in place to readily support a broad array of customer needs.

For project / rental enquires, visit www.Bexel.com, call Neil Coles on +44 (0) 208 618 0236, or email bexel-emea.apac@vitecgroup.com.