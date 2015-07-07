TSL Appoints Westlake Pro as Reseller in North America

Leading broadcast equipment manufacturer, TSL Products, today announced that it has appointed Westlake Pro as a reseller for the TSL Soundfield product line in North America.

Headquartered in Universal City, CA, Westlake Pro is a long-established distributor and systems integrator of professional audio and video equipment for the Post Production, Film, Broadcast, Music Production, Educational, House of Worship and Government markets.

"Westlake Pro has a long standing history of supporting the film, broadcast and music industries, and their experience in audio pre and post production is second to none. They have a very impressive and loyal customer base because they are true solution providers and educators, and not just another box reseller. We are delighted to be partnering with them," said John Root, Director of Sales - TSL Products for North America.

Under the terms of the agreement, Westlake Pro will provide a full range of services for TSL Products' Soundfield line of digital broadcast surround sound microphones and processing equipment, from the initial sale and installation, to training and support.



"We are very pleased to be adding the Soundfield line to our product portfolio," said Gadget Hopkins, Vice President at Westlake Pro. "With TSL's Soundfield microphones music producers and location sound specialists can capture the atmosphere of the action as well as the crowd to enrich the consumer experience. They are just perfect for live events from world class and small scale sporting competitions to studio audience-based and concert venue productions."