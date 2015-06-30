Red Giant Creates Korean Distribution Partnership with Flashback Japan

Portland, Oregon – June 30, 2015 –Red Giant today announced that it has formed a strategic alliance with Flashback Japan (headquartered in Tokyo, Japan) whereby Flashback Japan will assume the role of master distributor for all Red Giant sales to resellers and end users in Korea.

Flashback Japan has made significant investment in personnel and infrastructure in preparation for its new role as master distributor for Red Giant in Korea, including the creation of a Korean language website with detailed information on the portfolio of Red Giant products. The site may be viewed at http://kr.flashbackj.com.

According to Robert Sharp, vice president of global sales at Red Giant, Flashback’s new Korean language website will be unique; the first website in the world with detailed Korean language information on Red Giant and its products.

Flashback Japan was founded in Tokyo in 1986, and is the largest online reseller of motion graphic software in Japan.

“Flashback Japan has worked long and hard to build the brand, reputation and market size of Red Giant in the Japanese market,” said Thomas Yellen, CEO of Flashback Japan. “We are proud that Red Giant has extended this vote of confidence in us in naming Flashback Japan as its master distributor in Korea. We will do everything we can to support Red Giant and Red Giant customers in Korea, and to grow the Red Giant brand as effectively in Korea as we have done in Japan.”

The Red Pledge

Red Pledge is Red Giant commitment to customer happiness, with no purchasing hassles. Learn about the Red Pledge guarantee at http://www.redgiant.com/company/red-pledge/.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet and Trapcode) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production. With countless users around the world, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of film or TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire to not only to provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from our free tutorials and behind the scenes, or try our software atwww.redgiant.com.

For inquiries, please contact:

Flashback Japan, Inc.

Landic Toranomon, Toranomon 3-7-10, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-0001

Tel: 81-3-5777-7805 (English)

Fax: 81-3-5777-7813

e-mail: fbj-info@flashbackj.com

Press Contact

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617-817-6559

Skype: anya.oskolkova

####