Wohler Launches 12G Monitor with Dolby Atmos at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2019 NAB Show, Wohler Technologies debuted iAM-12G-SDI, the latest product in their iAM IP range of rackmount monitors. Based on Wohler’s iAM-Video-2, the new monitor includes dual input 12G-SDI over BNC and 4 SFP cages, two of which may also be configured as additional 12G inputs. Featuring 16 meters and touchscreen technology, Wohler says it is the first in-rack monitor to offer 12G Video with the option for Dolby Atmos monitoring.

The two 12G-SDI inputs on BNC can also monitor 3G/HD/SD-SDI signals, providing complete backward compatibility. ST2110 and ST2022 inputs are enabled by the use of SFP’s using the SFP cages that can also accept a variety of modern and traditional signal inputs. Dolby Atmos signal processing is also enabled over the 12G-SDI inputs, along with Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital Plus with Dolby Atmos and Dolby E.

“We are pleased to have had the opportunity to partner with Wohler in delivering Dolby Atmos monitoring solutions to the market allowing Dolby Atmos roll-out to scale,” says JC Morizur, senior director of Professional Products and Solutions, Dolby Laboratories. “The addition of Dolby Atmos monitoring in Wohler’s iAM series range of rackmount monitors will drive more ways to experience spectacular audio.”

The iAM-12G-SDI supports multiple signals: 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI, options for VoIP formats (SMPTE 2110, SMPTE 2022), as well as a growing range of additional I/O options via its small form-factor pluggable (SFP) interface. All iAM Series products use SFP cages to enable simple adaptation of interfaces and a wide selection of signal I/O. The addition of Dolby Atmos, Dolby E and Dolby D processing makes this unit a first in the marketplace, according to Wohler.