‘Wheel,’ ‘Jeopardy!’ to Be Honored at 2018 NAB Show

WASHINGTON—“Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” will be inducted to the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame April 9, 2018, during the NAB Show Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner, NAB announced this week.

“Both ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ have stood the test of time and represent the enduring power of broadcasting,” said NAB EVP of Television Marcellus Alexander, in an NAB press release.

Together the syndicated shows, both produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and distributed by CBS Television Distribution, have produced more than 13,000 episodes.

“Wheel of Fortune” was created by Merv Griffin in 1975 as an NBC daytime show. Based on the game Hangman, the show is in its 35th season of syndication. More than 25 million viewers watch weekly. Host Pat Sajak and co-host Vanna White have received various awards and accolades, including three Emmy Awards for Sajak and recognition by Guinness World Record organization as “Most Frequent Hand Clapper” for White.

“Jeopardy!” is in its 34th season of syndication. Every week, 23 million viewers watch the show. Host Alex Trebek has won various honors, including a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).

Harry Friedman, who also has been recognized by NATAS with a Lifetime Achievement Award, is the executive producer of the shows. He has a track record of creating innovative game elements and using new technology. Both became the first syndicated shows to be broadcast in high definition in September 2006, the NAB release said.

