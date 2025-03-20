Legendary Radio Personality Delilah to Receive LABF Insight Award

WASHINGTON—The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation has announced that legendary syndicated radio personality Delilah will receive the fourth annual Insight Award from LABF during the NAB Show Welcome on April 7, in Las Vegas, Nev. The award recognizes Delilah’s trailblazing history of excellence in broadcasting and her profound impact on audiences nationwide.

LABF’s Insight Award recognizes an individual or organization for an outstanding artistic or journalistic work or body of work that enhances the public’s understanding of the role, operation, history or impact of media in our society. Past recipients have included actor, director and educator LeVar Burton, CBS News’ 60 Minutes and award-winning producer and journalist Soledad O’Brien.

Delilah who’s radio show is syndicated by Premiere Networks, is the most-listened-to woman on radio in the U.S. Her soothing voice, open heart and love of music have expanded her audience to more than eight million weekly listeners on approximately 160 radio stations nationwide.

Delilah, who celebrated 50 years of radio broadcasting in 2024, has been hosting her current program format since 1984. Known as “radio’s Oprah,” Delilah creates a sense of comfort and companionship for her audience, sharing inspiring stories, song dedications and heartfelt advice. Her authenticity, empathy and unwavering dedication to her listeners have made her a true icon in the industry.

For her success and contributions to the industry, Delilah has received radio’s highest accolades. She was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2016 and, in 2017, was honored with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Broadcast Hall of Fame induction, marking the first time in 35 years that a woman had received such a distinction. Additionally, NAB honored her with a prestigious Marconi Award for “Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year” in 2016. She is consistently recognized by Radio Ink as one of the “Most Influential Women in Radio” and took home the trophy for “Outstanding Host Entertainment/Information” at the Alliance of Women in Media’s 37th Annual Gracie Awards Gala in 2023.

Delilah will accept the award on stage at the NAB Show, joining a distinguished group of past honorees who have significantly contributed to the media industry.

"Delilah’s impact on broadcasting is undeniable, and her recognition with the Insight Award reflects the excellence and innovation celebrated at NAB Show,” said April Carty-Sipp, executive vice president, NAB Industry Affairs.

“Delilah’s extraordinary ability to connect with listeners, her passion for storytelling and her unwavering commitment to making a difference in the lives of others exemplify the essence of the Insight Award,” said LABF Co-Chairs Heidi Raphael, Beasley Media Group Chief Communications Officer, and Jack Goodman, longtime D.C.-based communications attorney. “We are thrilled to honor her remarkable contributions to broadcasting.”