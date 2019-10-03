VidOvation Bringing Full Deck to NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—VidOvation, which in addition to manufacturing its own products reps a number of other brands, has a full lineup on display for the 2019 NAB Show New York, which will take place from Oct. 16-17 at the Javits Convention Center.

VidOvation TV

First, under its namesake banner, the company will demonstrate VidOvation TV, a turn-key enterprise IPTV and digital signage system that now includes full integration of DirecTV content. The integration enables an end-to-end IPTV system with DirecTV, digital rights management, video on-demand and digital video recording with streaming to smartphones, tablets, desktop players, displays, smart TVs and set-top boxes.

Aviwest products that will be set up at the booth include the Safe Streams Transport protocol, Pro3 and Air series and the Pro380 HEVC bi-directional video uplink system. The SST protocol aggregates multiple IP links and features new functionalities for live video production and distribution like data hotspot, remote control, video return and an intercom. Each of the Pro3 and Air series products will also be shown with new hot folder and high-speed data hotspot feature incorporated. The offerings are rounded out with the latest generation of the Pro380 portable video uplink system with H.265/HEVC bonded cellular encoder and transmitter.

Another VidOvation client that will be in the booth is ABonAir and its Wireless Teleprompter and Video Return system. The mobile wireless system is based around the usage of the same single link that incorporates a teleprompter, video return, CCU and intercom so a crew can use all the functions of a wireless camera like a wired camera. This includes latency delays reduced to 7 milliseconds for live content or multicamera productions.

V-Nova also has a presence at the show, touting its PPro AI-powered software library for encoding and decoding SMPTE VC-6. There will also be the P+, a software library for encoding and decoding enhanced video streams with MPEG-5 part two, otherwise known as low-complexity video enhancement coding (LCEVC).

Meanwhile, AlphaEye will bring its real-time, wide-angle lens distortion corrector to fix distortion and curvilinear perspective errors.

VidOvation will be located at booth N265 during the NAB Show New York.