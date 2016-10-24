Video Clarity Demos New Video Server at SMPTE 2016

Video Clarity will demonstrate the new ClearView Venue Player, a video server that automatically plays multiple uncompressed segments of content to multiple screens in precise timing and sequence. The ClearView Venue Player supports up to eight programmable HD-SDI outputs, up to two programmable quad-SDI UHD streams, up to four HD outputs, or one UHD output—all from a single 1RU package.



The compact unit is available with up to 12 terabytes of storage, allowing hours of playout of uncompressed YCbCr 10-bit video and 16 channels of embedded audio. Advanced synchronization software lets users program segments to play from multiple Venue Players according to specific timing and order of recall and synchronized with devices and effects.



Attendees will see updates to Video Clarity's RTM real-time audio and video monitoring solution. First, RTM 3.0 now includes MPEG transport stream (TS) recording, whereby RTM records out-of-threshold uncompressed video and audio and simultaneously captures the same error segments in the corresponding transport streams. Another improvement is IP-network packet-loss monitoring. With this feature, RTM 3.0 continuously monitors the attached video network to assess network conditions and graphs the results so that users can immediately see the effects of any packet loss on video quality — which in turn might influence the RTM score and the error recordings being saved.



Finally, RTM 3.0 now has built-in uncompressed video playback while monitoring and testing is underway, meaning that RTM can play full-HD video to the device or network under test at the same time it is comparing that video to its downstream processed version. It also provides an independent record function for ingesting video sequences that, after recording, may be played at the time of the RTM test routine. The new play and record functions eliminate the need for extra player hardware, saving users money and space.





