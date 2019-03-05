Viaccess-Orca Gear Addresses Content Delivery, Protection at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—With an eye toward giving TV providers a way to safely and effectively distribute their content to users, Viaccess-Orca has a trio of products that it will be featuring at the 2019 NAB Show.

VO Secure Player

The first is VO’s end-to-end, cloud-based TV as a Service (TVaaS), a system that allows operators to manage, publish, personalize and monetize content on multiple devices. TVaaS offers a feature-rich service-delivery platform with content protection and DRM capabilities; the VO secure video player for VOD and live content; customizable white-label TV apps; analytics dashboards; and a search-analysis tool for content rights acquisition.

Looking to protect customers, VO will also showcase its next-generation suite of anti-piracy services that help combat illegal streaming. In addition, the company’s real-time DRM system has security analytic capabilities provided by the VO anti-piracy center.

VO rounds out its offerings with a product developed in partnership with Anevia, an ultra-low-latency live streaming device. Based on CMAF, the product features an encoder, origin packager and CDN from Anevia and the secure video player from VO. VO says that the product allows for viewers to get live streaming from any device with less than five seconds of delay.

A couple of VO executives are also scheduled to make presentations during the conference. Benoit Brieussel, product marketing and business development director, will present “CMAF: How to Reduce Live Latency and Use a Single Stream to Address Multiple Devices” on April 9. Carlos Ramos, vice president of sales and business development, will take part in a panel, “How Can Big Data and Analytics Improve the TV Experience,” on April 10.

Viaccess-Orca’s booth will be SU9226.

To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.