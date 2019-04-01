Verizon Digital Media Services Debuting 4K, More Features at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—The NAB Show will serve as a first look at some of the new capabilities that Verizon Digital Media Services has added to its platform. The highlights from these new features include 4K encoding, multi-CDN and quality of service upgrades.

The new multi-CDN functionality is now built into the platform and the traffic shaping algorithms used by Verizon’s network teams are used to stream consumer’s content. VDMS President Ralf Jacob said in the company’s announcement that “multi-CDN gives our customers assurances that viewing experience is protected against most eventualities.”

There is also the addition of 4K encoding capabilities to simplify the workflow by optimizing encoder settings for delivery. The new QOS is designed to assure total visibility into the streaming workflow, including ingest and encoding, dynamic ad insertion and delivery.

VDMS will showcase all of these new features at its booth, SU3605, throughout the 2019 NAB Show. To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.