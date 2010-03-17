VBrick Adds IP Video Metadata to H.264 Networked Appliance



VBrick today announced that Key Length Value (KLV) Metadata can now be processed and transported by the company's H.264 Networked Video Appliances, significantly improving the utility of IP video used by military and civilian customers for surveillance-oriented applications.



This information--such as latitude, longitude, altitude, time and field of view--is synchronized and embedded into the video stream.



The introduction of KLV comes at a time when both military and civilian customers are eager to advance the real-time strategic decision-making potential of IP video; as the military continues to increase the number of unmanned drones in use over Afghanistan, the amount of video captured has increased exponentially. However, field commanders' ability to analyze the data, and determine when and how to evolve their military strategy, has failed to keep pace with the volume of data produced. This problem is only expected to increase when more drones--each with multiple cameras capturing voluminous streams of video--are added in the coming years.



"Providing our customers with the most comprehensive, standards-based solution for interpreting the mission-critical data associated with IP video significantly increases the value of the motion imagery acquired by military and civilian flight platforms," said John Shaw, chief operating officer, VBrick. "VBrick now stands alone in offering a completely integrated solution that supports operations in the field."



The KLV solution is now included as a standard feature on all H.264 Networked Video Appliances and is available and shipping.



