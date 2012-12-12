VAB Promotes Leadership with ‘Best of the Best’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA.– The Virginia Association of Broadcasters will sponsor the inaugural Best of the Best Leadership program. Starting Feb. 1, 2013, it is an interactive six-month training opportunity focused on both personal and professional growth. Topics covered will include networking and industry advocacy.



In order to participate, professionals must have at least two years of experience working in the broadcast industry and be nominated by their station’s general manager. Space is limited to 12 people, and participants must commit to attend all of the events.



In order to apply, send the completed application (found here), a letter of recommendation written by sponsor, a headshot and resume. The application deadline is Dec. 21, and those selected will be required to pay a fee ranging from $25 (small market), $40 (medium market) to $75 (large market) by Jan. 30, 2013.



