UHDTV Interoperability of intoPIX’s Tico on Display at SMPTE 2015

CAMARILLO, CALIF.—Video compression technology provider intoPIX is prepared to demonstrate the interoperability of its Tico lightweight compression system to transport UHD over next-generation UHDTV hybrid SDI/IP infrastructures at SMPTE 2015. The demonstration will feature technology from companies like Semtech, Xilinix, TV Logic and BES.

Semtech’s 12Gb/s UHD-SDI interface technology, including the GS12141 cable equalizer and the GS12181 cable driver, will be featured in the demonstration in conjunction with intoPIX’s Tico compression technology. The demo will also include FPGA IP cores that support Tico compression and SMPTE ST2022-6 encapsulation from Xilinix, a 55-inch 12Gb/s UHD-SDI UHDTV monitor by TV Logic, and a 12Gb/s UHD-SDI patch field from BES.

Features of the Tico system when applied to SDI and IP include light compression, bringing visually lossless quality up to 4:1; SDI encapsulation, which allows 12G-SDI signals to be mapped onto a single 3G-SDI stream using Tico with 4:1 compression; and RTP mapping, which can transport UHD over IP as an independent RTP stream without SDI encapsulation.

SMPTE 2015 is currently underway in Los Angeles. Attendees can learn more about intoPIX at booth 207.