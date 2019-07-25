TVU to Tout AI, 4K, HDR and Remote Production at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—TVU Networks is staying up on the latest trends as the company has revealed its IBC 2019 line-up that will feature technology for 4K, HDR, 5G and AI for live video acquisition, cloud and remote production.

TVU One 4K

Among the TVU offerings will be the latest version of its TVU One mobile transmitter, the TVU One 4K. This new model features a newly developed H.265 hardware encoding chip and can deliver full broadcast quality 4K, 10-bit true 60 fps HDR video at 3mbps with Inverse StatMux Plus technology. 4K P60 HDR video can be transmitted over a mobile infrastructure with 0.5 second latency, per TVU.

There will also be the TVU G-Link 4K, an IP-based rack-mount point-to-point contribution encoder. The G-Link 4K combines an advanced HEVC contribution encoder with IS+ as to transmit a 4K P60 4:2:2 HDR video signal over a normal internet connection at up to 50mbps.

TVU’s MediaMind platform, which is designed to help make video content visible throughout the supply chain process, also has a reserved spot at the booth. This allows users to use TVU’s AI-based speech and facial recognition to search for particular content, live or archived.

Also on hand will be the TVU Remote Production System, enabling synchronized multicamera remote production through an existing studio control room and a public internet connection in the field, transmitting feeds over IP. Transmissions can also be sent directly to the cloud.

TVU Networks will be located at booth 2.B28 on the IBC show floor. IBC 2019 runs from Sept. 13-17 in Amsterdam.