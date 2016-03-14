TVU Preps Video over IP Solutions Exhibit for 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—TVU Networks will exhibit video-over-IP solutions and cloud-based advances at the 2016 NAB Show. Designed to capture and distribute live video anywhere, anytime, TVU products include the TVU Grid IP-based video switching, routing and distribution solution, the TVU One cellular live video transmitter, TVU M-Link for fixed-mounting in ENG vans, TVU Me online video content marketplace, and the TVU Anywhere app that turns an iPhone or Android device into a live video transmitter.

TVU One live mobile IP newsgathering transmitter

The TVU One live mobile IP newsgathering transmitter delivers the same transmission resiliency, performance, picture quality and sub-second latency of a full-size backpack transmitter, only in a smaller, lighter form factor. It features a patented Inverse Statmux Plus transmission algorithm, Smart VBR technology, and TVU.264 video codec. It’s available with embedded modems and can transmit simultaneously over multiple mediums, including cellular, microwave, MIMO microwave mesh, Ka-band and Ku-band satellite, BGAN, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet.

TVU Grid lets broadcasters seamlessly switch live IP video and share live streams between remote locations. The TVU Anywhere app turns a smart device or laptop into a transmitter enabling reporters to quickly and easily capture and transmit live video over a 3G/4G/LTE wireless connection and Wi-Fi to a TVU Receiver.

The 1RU fixed-mounted TVU M-Link live video uplink transmitter provides cellular 3G/4G LTE transmission capabilities in vehicles, such as satellite, microwave, vans and trucks, and aggregates signals from multiple transmission paths simultaneously, including cellular, satellite, microwave, Wi-Fi and Ethernet.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. TVU Networks will be in booth SU4405. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.