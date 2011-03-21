TVU Networks - TVUPack



TVU Networks is the technology leader in live TV over Internet. The company's products and services allow both broadcasters and viewers to get the full advantage of using the Internet as a broadcast and transmission medium. The company's TVUPack is the perfect tool for un-tethered broadcasting.



The compact TM8000 is packed with advanced networking and compression technologies. The high-powered H.264 video encoding engine delivers a vivid HD signal, even with limited bandwidth. TVU's VBR, Variable Bit Rate, technology automatically adjusts the bit-rate according to the total available aggregated bandwidth. TVU's Inverse StatMux technology allows the TVUPack to fully utilize the available bandwidth of multiple 3G/4G data connections. The combination of these technologies ensures that the TVUPack is able to deliver the best and most stable picture in the industry. TVU Networks was founded in 2005 and has headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, and offices in New York, Boston, and Shanghai.



