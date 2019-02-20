TVU Networks to Show TVU MediaMind Enhancements at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—TVU Networks will demo the latest enhancements for its TVU MediaMind media supply chain platform at the 2019 NAB Show, April 6- 11, in Las Vegas.

The company’s MediaMind story-centric workflow is designed to simplify content creation, production and distribution while integrating automation, AI, streaming, 4G and 5G, the company said.

“By automating and optimizing the media supply chain process, broadcasters can realize the benefits of taking raw content and re-using it across many platforms, programs and even organizations,” said TVU Networks CEO Paul Shen.

TVU MediaMind enables anyone to create stories “whenever and however they want efficiently, effectively and without limits,” he added.

At the NAB Show, the company will showcase the new 4K version of its TVU One mobile transmitter, which is capable of transmitting UltraHD/4Kp60 HEVC content. Despite the technical challenges involved in transmitting 4K, the new version successfully transmits full UHD/4K at 60fps thanks to the company’s “patented IS+ transmission algorithm and advanced FEC technology,” said Shen.

