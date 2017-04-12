TVU Debuting TVU Router at 2017 NAB Show

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—The 2017 NAB Show will serve as the launching pad for TVU Networks new TV Router system. The TV Router provides more than 200 Mbps of internet connectivity from remote locations and acts as a network accelerator, allowing users to transfer and receive files, stream video, search the web, utilize IP connected devices to pass data and more.

TVU Router enables file transfer from remote locations by creating a wireless Ethernet cable-like connection between two locations. It also can be a software option for TVU Pack and TVU One. No additional hardware or data services are required for current TVU customers.

TVU will display the TVU Router in booth C3739 during the 2017 NAB Show, which runs from April 24-27 in Las Vegas.