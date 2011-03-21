TVLogic - VFM-056W WP



TVLogic’s new VFM-056W/WP ($1295/$1595) is available in two configurations and is ideal for HD-SLR and compact cinema production. A 6”x 4”x1” lightweight magnesium-alloy case houses a 5.6” 1280x800 LED backlit LCD display with a full complement of preferred features, including DSLR Scale, Focus Assist, Various Scan Models, Markers, Audio Level Metering with speaker, Time Code Display - and in the WP model - HDMI loop out via HD-SDI (720P), Waveform/Vector Scope, Y Level Check, and Range Error Check.



