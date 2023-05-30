TV Tech Talk: NAB Show in Review Now Available on Demand
Latest tech trends discussed in wide-ranging hour long webcast
The 2023 NAB Show was filled with product announcements and new technology advances, including major advances in AI, broadcasting, cloud production and virtual workflows.
In the May 25th webcast, TV Tech moderator Wes Simpson and experts from Ross Video and AI Media discussed their visions of how the media playing field is evolving to support improvements in creativity and increase viewer engagement.
The free webcast is now available on demand.
