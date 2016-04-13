TV Network Affiliate Groups to Meet at NAB Show

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters have announced that the major TV networks affiliate groups plan to meet at the annual NAB Show in Las Vegas. Fox, the CW Network, ABC, CBS and NCB will all be present at the conference.

2016 will mark the ninth year in a row that Fox Television affiliates will meet in conjunction with the NAB Show; CW affiliates will be doing so for the sixth straight year. Affiliate boards for ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC will meet for the eighth consecutive year.

The 2016 NAB Show will take place from April 16-21.