As Media Industry Evolves, So Does NAB Show

As the media and entertainment sector continues to evolve, NAB Show is staying ahead of the pace of change and expanding its presence across the landscape of content creation.

“As NAB Show broadens its scope beyond its traditional broadcast audience, we are placing a greater focus on artificial intelligence, startups, live sports, streaming and the business community — key drivers shaping the future of media and content creation,” said Karen Chupka, managing director and global vice president, Connections & Events, at the National Association of Broadcasters.

“For more than 100 years, NAB Show has served as the industry’s launchpad for innovation,” she said. “As the industry continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, we recognized the need to expand its audience to reflect the shifting landscape. By embracing new sectors, NAB Show ensures it remains the premier destination for discovering future trends and cutting-edge technologies.”

One major area of emphasis for NAB Show is the creator economy. Independent creators, many of whom are using tools and techniques like those employed in Hollywood, have become a significant media presence, building large audiences and securing brand partnerships.

That economy now employs some 50 million people around the world, according to Goldman Sachs, with its value projected to reach nearly $500 billion. NAB Show’s Creator Lab has been expanded to serve this burgeoning audience.

“NAB Show serves as a crossroads for these industries, fostering collaboration across film, broadcast, streaming and digital-first content,” Chupka said. “The newly expanded Creator Lab will offer education, demonstrations and networking opportunities to help creators utilize cutting-edge tools and strategies to enhance storytelling, grow their audiences and unlock new revenue streams.”

Also keeping revenue in mind is NAB Show’s new two-day Business of Entertainment track, produced in partnership with The Ankler, a digital media company covering the business of Hollywood. Sessions will offer insider perspectives on crucial industry shifts, Chupka said, including media dealmaking, content bundling, emerging ad models, evolving audience trends and the growing intersection of Hollywood and the creator economy.

LVCC Renovation Continues (Image credit: Getty Images) Also continuing to evolve in 2025 is the Las Vegas Convention Center. NAB Show’s longtime home has moved into the next phase of its ongoing renovations. NAB Show will be the first and largest event to take place while the LVCC’s Central Hall is closed for renovations. The show will utilize West, North and South Halls for exhibits and sessions. An exterior walkway will connect West and South Halls, but the most convenient mode of transportation will be the Vegas Loop. Starbucks and Lucky’s restaurant, located in the Central/North Hall lobby, will remain open. Once completed, the LVCC renovation project will revitalize the entire convention center with improved lighting, modern aesthetics and enhanced walkability. An interior walkway will also link Central and South Halls as well as West and North Halls. The Loop will be fully operational during the show, with stations at West Hall, South Hall and a central location near North Hall. Complimentary shuttles will operate between the LVCC and select hotels, including Westgate, Wynn and Encore. Buses will drop off at both West and Silver lot while only picking up at Silver Lot. Rideshare and taxi dropoffs and pickups will be near West and South Hall and in Silver Lot. The main registration area will be set up in West Hall, while exhibitor registration will be located near North and South Halls. To plan your show experience and stay updated on the latest transportation and renovation information, visit NABShow.com.

“With thought leaders driving these discussions, the Business of Entertainment track will deliver sharp analysis and candid conversations on the future of the industry,” Chupka said.

NAB Show will spotlight the vital role of live sports in driving real-time, must-see content for the television industry. The three-day Sports Summit brings together broadcasters, streaming services, athletes, leagues, technologists, policymakers and brands to explore end-to-end solutions for live sports production and delivery, Chupka said.

Topics to be tackled include AI, data analytics, remote production, cloud-based workflows, ultra-high-definition streaming, sports wagering technology and more.

“The Sports Summit will highlight innovations in fan engagement and monetization, ensuring that NAB Show remains at the forefront of sports media’s evolution,” she said.

Perhaps no technology has more potential to revolutionize how content is created than artificial intelligence. It offers broadcasters new opportunities to deliver alerts more quickly, present more localized news and personalized experiences, streamline workflows and optimize engagement, Chupka said.

NAB Show will showcase the latest cutting-edge tools, training and insights to help professionals integrate AI into their workflows, which you can find across the show floor, specifically in the AI Innovation Pavilion and PropelME, a dedicated area for startups.

Early-stage companies exhibiting in PropelME make it a prime spot for entrepreneurs, investors and industry professionals to explore emerging technologies and innovations paired with expert discussions on the new Startup Stage. A new partnership between NAB Show and FBRC.ai will bring in pitches and programs designed to forge relationships.

“Both PropelME and theAI Innovation Pavilion feature cutting-edge solutions where industry leaders and decision-makers connect, explore innovations and engage through networking events,” Chupka said.

Further Forward

In 2024, according to Chupka, more than half of NAB Show attendees who were buyers attended the show for the first time. The shift in strategy should provide NAB Show’s more than 1,150 exhibitors from 41 countries with more new business opportunities and exposure to an evolving market. Nearly $17 billion in business is generated through connections made at NAB Show each year, Chupka said.

For longtime attendees, this evolution presents an opportunity to stay ahead of the curve.

“As new storytelling methods, platforms and technologies emerge, industry veterans can gain fresh insights, expand their professional networks and explore innovative solutions that complement traditional media practices,” Chupka said. “In blending the tools and expertise of Hollywood, cinema, broadcast and digital creators, NAB Show fosters a unified community of storytellers, ensuring that those who have been attending for years continue to find value in its ever-expanding offerings.”

