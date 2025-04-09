NAB CEO Unveils Broadcasters’ Policy Priorities
Modernizing ownership caps, AM radio, NextGen TV, tax issues, protecting investments in local content are among the top priorities in the 119th Congress
LAS VEGAS, Nev.—NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt laid out broadcasters’ policy agenda for the 119th Congress during a town hall at the NAB Show on Tuesday, April 8, with modernizing broadcast ownership rules topping a list of six items that also included NextGen TV.
“Broadcasters play a vital role in their communities, from reporting on dangerous weather events to covering local sports and news, and it is truly an honor to advocate on behalf of local stations in Washington,” said NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “In the 119th Congress we are fighting for policies that allow local stations to continue this vital work, from calling on the FCC to modernize ownership regulations to keeping AM radio in cars to keep Americans safe.”
Speaking to a member audience at NAB Show, LeGeyt also announced the launch of a new NAB website that broadcasters can use to inform their advocacy efforts and guide conversations with policymakers.
The website outlines six key policy priorities:
- Modernizing Antiquated Broadcast Ownership Rules to Let Stations Compete
- Keeping AM Radio in Cars to Ensure Public Safety
- Supporting NEXTGEN TV to Protect our Critical Infrastructure
- Preventing Harmful Changes to Existing Advertising Tax Deductibility
- Opposing a New Performance Tax on Local Radio
- Protecting Broadcasters’ Investment in Local Content
Following a successful State Leadership Conference in March, where broadcasters from all 50 states met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act is supported by a filibuster-proof majority of the Senate and over 140 cosponsors in the House. In addition, NAB launched a campaign urging the FCC to modernize outdated broadcast ownership regulations.
Visit nab.org/policypriorities to learn more about the NAB's views on critical issues impacting local stations.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.