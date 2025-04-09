NAB CEO Unveils Broadcasters’ Policy Priorities

LAS VEGAS, Nev.—NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt laid out broadcasters’ policy agenda for the 119th Congress during a town hall at the NAB Show on Tuesday, April 8, with modernizing broadcast ownership rules topping a list of six items that also included NextGen TV.

“Broadcasters play a vital role in their communities, from reporting on dangerous weather events to covering local sports and news, and it is truly an honor to advocate on behalf of local stations in Washington,” said NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “In the 119th Congress we are fighting for policies that allow local stations to continue this vital work, from calling on the FCC to modernize ownership regulations to keeping AM radio in cars to keep Americans safe.”

Speaking to a member audience at NAB Show, LeGeyt also announced the launch of a new NAB website that broadcasters can use to inform their advocacy efforts and guide conversations with policymakers.

The website outlines six key policy priorities:

Modernizing Antiquated Broadcast Ownership Rules to Let Stations Compete

Keeping AM Radio in Cars to Ensure Public Safety

Supporting NEXTGEN TV to Protect our Critical Infrastructure

Preventing Harmful Changes to Existing Advertising Tax Deductibility

Opposing a New Performance Tax on Local Radio

Protecting Broadcasters’ Investment in Local Content

Following a successful State Leadership Conference in March, where broadcasters from all 50 states met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act is supported by a filibuster-proof majority of the Senate and over 140 cosponsors in the House. In addition, NAB launched a campaign urging the FCC to modernize outdated broadcast ownership regulations.

Visit nab.org/policyprioritie s to learn more about the NAB's views on critical issues impacting local stations.