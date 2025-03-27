8K Association To Present Panel, Demo Workflows At 2025 NAB Show

BEAVERTON, Ore.—The 8K Association will present a panel of Hollywood experts discussing a range of 8K workflow topics as well as demonstrations of the advanced technology during the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Over the past year, the 8K Association has continued to work tirelessly to promote all of the key aspects of the 8K content ecosystem,” said 8K Association president Bill Mandel. “During this year’s NAB Show, we’re pleased to share the latest news about this with everyone across the industry”.

The panel, “8K Technology and its Emerging Role in the Creative Process,” includes Brad Collar, senior vice president of global archives and preservation services at Warner Bros. Discovery; Chris Gillaspie, film scanning director at Warner Bros. Discovery; and Greg Ciaccio, vice president of post-production for original content and image capture at IMAX. Juan Reyes, executive director of the 8K Association will moderate.

The panel will be held Monday, April 7, as part of the NAB’s Creator Lab presentations in Theater A of the South Lower Hall (SL9823).

The 8K Association is also sponsoring an exhibit and demonstration area in the West Hall. Participating companies include Samsung with its 8K televisions; AMD with its 8K 120Hz gaming over HDMI; 4BY4 with its 8K upscaling and video optimization; BZB GEAR with its 8K splitters, switchers and extenders; and WyreStorm with its 8K HDMI certified cables.

Working in cooperation with SAVG Studio and 4BY4, the association has created two 8K sizzle reels that will be available for industry use.

Attend the Creator Lab presentation at 2025 NAB booth SL9823 and see the 8K Association exhibits at booth W3942.

