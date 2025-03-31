Sinclair and ONE Media Technologies Announce NAB Show Plans

HUNT VALLEY, Md.—Sinclair, Inc. and its subsidiary, ONE Media Technologies, have announced that members of their leadership team will be participating in multiple panel discussions and technical paper presentations during the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas between April 5-9 show.

Sinclair and ONE Media will also be participating demos of NextGen TV/ATSC 3.0 in ATSC’s NAB booth in the West Hall (W3056). During the show it will be involved in demonstrations of the features that will be enabled by ATSC 3.0 when broadcasters can sunset their 1.0 signals, including 4K Advanced HDR video, Advanced Emergency Alerting capabilities, the Broadspan Data Distribution platform and a Broadcaster Application. The Broadcaster Application will enable NextGen TV features such as enhanced content, program restart, hyper-localized weather and programmatic advertising.

Sinclair will also be providing an update on the use of ATSC 3.0 to provide complementary position, navigation, and timing services in conjunction with eLORAN, to back up GPS service in the event of disruption.

In addition, Sinclair’s president and CEO Chris Ripley, along with executives from Scripps, Gray and Nexstar, will host a fireside chat discussion on Monday, April 7 at 2PM PT in the NAB Briefing Room, W208 LMR (2nd level) to discuss EdgeBeam Wireless, LLC, a joint venture created to provide robust wireless data services to a wide range of businesses and industries across the country.

“Sinclair is committed to driving technological innovation and shaping the future of the industry. As we look ahead in 2025, we will continue to explore new advancements, foster industry collaboration, and showcase Sinclair’s thought leaders as they provide insights into the expanding opportunities of NextGen Broadcast,” said Ripley.

The Sinclair/ONE Media leadership team will participate in the following NAB panels and presentations (all times PT):

Saturday, April 5

11:45AM-12:45PM

"BPS Project Update and eLORAN Demo & Using BPS & eLORAN as PNT Survivability Solution on Loss of Space Resources" (W222-W223)

Harvey Arnold, SVP, Engineering

1:30PM-1:50PM

"Beyond the Antenna: Cloud-Native Broadcasting with ATSC 3.0, A Blueprint for the Future of Broadcast Operations" (W220-W221)

James Willis, NextGen Deployment Manager, ONE Media Technologies

Sunday, April 6

9:00AM – 9:45AM

"Programming Everywhere: Understanding the Audience in a Fragmented Age" (Beethoven, Encore Hotel)

Rob Weisbord, Chief Operating Officer and President of Local Media

10:00AM-10:30AM

"Bridging the Gap: Deploying Live Ultra HD Broadcasts Across HDR and SDR Systems"

(W222-W223)

Matthew Goldman, VP, Strategic & Technical Initiatives

11:00AM-11:20AM

"BPS Mesh Network – Initial Deployment Report" (W222-W223)

11:20AM-11:40AM

"Field Test of ATSC 3.0/BPS Precise Time Distribution" (W222-W223)

11:40AM-12Noon

"Transferring traceable time to BPS-enabled ATSC 3.0 station" (W220-W221)

Harvey Arnold, SVP, Engineering

1:15PM-2PM

"Programming Everywhere: (Re) Building a Sports Business on Local Broadcast" (Beethoven, Encore Hotel)

Scott Shapiro, EVP Corporate Development and Strategy

3:30PM-4:00PM

"NextGen TV: the New Frontier for Content Interactivity and Immersive Experiences" (W222-223)

Amit Mathur, Senior Vice President of Product Engineering

4:15PM-4:45PM

"Never a Slow News Day: Transforming 24/7 News Operations" (W1343 AWS Theater)

Ernie Ensign, AVP, News Technology & Operations

Monday, April 7

8:00AM-8:45AM

"Innovation at the Helm CTO Views on 2025 MediaTech Trends" (IABM Lounge N259 LMR)

Mike Kralec, SVP, Chief Technology Officer

11:00AM-11:30AM

"Deloitte/ Women in Media: 30 Things I Wish I Knew at 30" (W2631)

Lucy Rutishauser, EVP and Chief Financial Officer

1:30 PM – 2PM

"Strategies for Architecting Scalable Cloud Video Stacks for FAST, Live and SVOD" (W106-W107)

Walid Hamri, AVP, Media Systems Engineering

1:30 PM-2PM

"How Sinclair Migrated to an IP-Based Platform to Facilitate the Transition of their Station MCRs into the Cloud" (W108-W109)

Mike Kralec, SVP, Chief Technology Officer

2:00-3:00PM

"Edgebeam Wireless Press Briefing" (208 LMR)

Chris Ripley, President and Chief Executive Officer

4:10PM-4:30PM

"Optimizing Dynamic Ad Insertion for ATSC 3.0 in Low Broadband Access Markets" (W222-W223)

Liam Power, Senior Systems Engineer, ONE Media Technologies