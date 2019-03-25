TSL’s Updated Audio Monitors Coming to 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—The main attraction at the TSL Products booth, located in the South Lower Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, is going to be the latest updates to the company’s audio monitoring units, headlined by the new features of the PAM-IP range.

PAM-IP

The PAM1-IP and PAM2-IP audio monitors now come with full support for ST-2110. Both units can be deployed to monitor audio and video content carried as ST-2022-6 and/or ST-2110 flows. The monitors also have two 10Gig/E SFP+ ports that allow users to monitor audio carried within ST-2110 and ST-2022-6 multicast streams; video content is displayed on the front panel. Audio only content, such as Dante or AES67, can be monitored when connected to a low-cost IP network infrastructure. Ember+ protocol is also supported for control with IP networks.

Another TSL product expected to be displayed at the booth is the SAM-Q audio monitoring platform.

TSL will showcase these products at booth SL4621.

