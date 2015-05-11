Triveni’s Dr. Richard Chernock to Present at ATSC 3.0 Gathering

PRINCETON, N.J. – With the ATSC 2015 Broadcast Television Conference set to take place this week, it has been announced that Triveni Digital’s Dr. Richard Chernock, the company’s chief science officers and chair of the ATSC ‘s Technology and Standards Group on ATSC 3.0, will led a series of technical sessions.

Dr. Richard Chernock

The two-day event begins with the ATSC 3.0 Boot Camp. Chernock will give an introductory overview of the next-generation broadcast TV standard with Skip Pizzi, senior director of new technologies with NAB. Technical sessions on the physical layer, protocols and management layer, security layer and applications and presentation layer of ATSC 3.0 will also take place.

During the conference, Chernock is set to partner with GatesAir’s technology advisor, Jay Adrick, for

“Road Map to Tomorrow’s TV.” The session, which takes place on May 14 at 3 p.m., will illustrate the modifications needed for stations to make the switch to ATSC 3.0.

The ATSC 3.0 Boot Camp and ATSC 2015 Broadcast Television Conference will take place from May 13-14 at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. For more information, click here.