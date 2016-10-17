Triveni Readies StreamScope, GuideBuilder for NAB NY

NEW YORK—Triveni Digital is planning to showcase its metadata generation and transport stream analysis platforms, which offer full ATSC 3.0 support, at NAB Show New York. These include the StreamScope XM monitoring and analysis system and the GuideBuilder XM signaling and announcement generator.

GuideBuilder XM

The StreamScope XM supports ATSC 3.0 candidate standards and is capable of detailed analysis of ATSC 3.0 streams and data structures. Broadcasters can configure analysis rules, select performance parameters, customize dashboards, and resize charts and graphs to create a personalized analysis tool with on-site and internet access. It also features a web-based interface to view current and historical reports.

Triveni’s GuideBuilder XM signaling and announcement generator offers unified functionality per the ATSC 3.0 candidate standard, as well as providing support for ATSC 1.0 PSIP and DVB-SI legacy standards. GuideBuilder supports third-party interfaces and deployment architectures, allowing for automatic ingest schedule updates, applying them to different services, and outputting program and service guide data to third-party multiplexers. ROUTE and MMTP encoding options are also supported within GuideBuilder.

Triveni will have both products on display at booth 644 during NAB Show New York, which takes place from Nov. 9-10.