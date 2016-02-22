Timecode Systems Set Timecode Sync Workflow for 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Timecode Systems Ltd will reveal the latest firmware release for Wave, a multi-functional timecode, genlock and word clock generator with an integrated RF transceiver and Wi-Fi. With this upgrade, users can seamlessly sync and share metadata and timecode via a Timecode Systems sync lead from the Wave's data port to the USB port on a Sound Devices’ 6-Series recorder.

Timecode Wave

The new release is the result of a partnership between Timecode Systems, Sound Devices, a maker of audio mixers and recorders, and Pureblend, which markets Movie Slate, creating the first integrated workflow enabling reliable sync across all devices on set. Users can activate the Wave's integrated Wi-Fi interface to connect to the Movie Slate 8 iOS application, to start and stop shots, sync timecode and metadata, and create sound reports effortlessly.

Timecode Systems will also demo the B-Link Hub, a new feature embedded within Wave and Pulse giving users real-time access to a dashboard displaying every Timecode Systems unit on a rig, on screen and in one place. Developed for use with the ARRI Alexa camera, Pulse offers timecode and metadata functions and new wireless camera control from an iPad.

The B:LINK Hub can be accessed via the Web browser of any smartphone, tablet, Mac or PC over Wi-Fi, and via a wired Ethernet connection into the Pulse. With this connection, users can control the record function, compatible cameras and sound recorders directly from the dashboard, and centrally sync video and audio timecode and metadata in even the most complex multi-camera set-ups.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Timecode Systems Ltd. will be in booth C2221. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.