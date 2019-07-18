The Video Show: We're Looking for Awesome Speakers and Sessions

Designed to educate and inspire visual storytellers, The Video Show will feature nearly 200 sessions over the course of two days, as well as an exhibit floor, tutorials, demos, screenings, user group meetings and networking opportunities.

Do you…

… have a compelling story to share?

… have expertise you'd like to share with your community?

… want to show how you've used the latest technologies in your work?

If so, we want to hear from you.

We are in search of cutting-edge, thought-provoking sessions, panelists and presentations for The Video Show, to be held Dec. 4-5 in Washington, D.C. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Submit your ideas and information for the Video Show now.

Download our Speaker Prospectus here.

Our attendees are interested in a wide range of topics related to visual storytelling, including:

- Independent filmmaking

- Live event and streaming production

- Non-fiction, nature and wildlife documentary production

- News and sports production

- Mobile newsgathering

- Web and mobile content

- Corporate communications and internal video

- Social media and social video

- Wedding and event video

- Virtual, augmented and mixed reality

- 360 video

- Cinematography and imaging

- Editing, graphics and postproduction

- Storage and media management

- Video distribution and delivery

Speaking proposals are due by July 26, and if you'd like any guidance on your submission or have any questions about The Video Show, please feel free to contact us.

Cristina Clapp

Content Director

e. cristina.clapp@futurenet.com