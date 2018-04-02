NAB Show: The Switch to Highlight Video Transmission Services Platform

LAS VEGAS — At the 2018 NAB Show, The Switch will highlight its customer-controlled, global video transmission services platform, which is designed to support an entire media ecosystem.

Products utilizing this fiber/satellite transmission network include: The Switch OTT, which acquires, encodes and formats media for access to Content Delivery Networks and/or by Amazon Web Services and Direct Connect. With live event packaging and management services, The Switch OTT integrates content elements into live programming, customizing the OTT experience for every platform.

The Switch At-Home integrates camera feeds, audio channels, and file-based workflows to enable production at customer broadcast centers. The Switch’s At-Home virtual service goes further by utilizing The Switch as production control, producing programming in The Switch’s secure private cloud for multi-platform delivery.

The Switch Mobile provides remote production trailers that bring high-bandwidth, redundant, diverse services to remote locations. The Switch Ethernet, which connects over 175 venues to The Switch network, supports remote production with Ethernet circuits provisioned over the same network providing transport between venues and points of presence.

The Switch operates nine studios, complete with cameras, audio equipment, lighting, teleprompter, and city backgrounds. Located in major media markets like Los Angeles, New York and London, these studios can be used for media tours and multiple-talent interviews, product staging, voiceovers and more.

The SwitchIT switching platform puts customers in control of scheduling and provisioning network usage, with no minimum or maximum times or cancellation penalties.

