‘A Capitol Fourth’ Goes OTT With The Switch

WASHINGTON—To celebrate America’s birthday, the annual “A Capitol Fourth” broadcast from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol was delivered over both Facebook Live and YouTube. To support the necessary transport services, the broadcasters utilized The Switch.

The Switch provided both fiber and satellite contribution services to support the linear and OTT distribution of “A Capitol Fourth.” OTT production control room and personnel resources were supplied by The Switch in Los Angeles to for the broadcast, including tools for live closed captions, to both YouTube and Facebook for the Eastern and Pacific Time Zone telecasts.

In addition to being aired OTT, “A Capitol Fourth” was broadcast live on PBS stations.