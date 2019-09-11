Teradek Debuting Prism 4K HEVC Encoder/Decoder at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—Teradek will showcase its new Prism 4K HEVC encoder/decoder during IBC 2019, Sept. 13-17, at the RAI Amsterdam. The rack-mountable solution for broadcast, live production and Pro AV applications is the first in a new line of codecs, the company said.

Prism’s 2RU chassis can house up to nine blades, each of which supports up to eight channels of audio and is capable of four simultaneous 1080p60 video feeds. The unit can encode and decode up to 4Kp60 video with 10-bit 4:2:2 image sampling.

Offering redundant power and network connections, Prism’s genlock input provides frame sync on decoder outputs. The unit supports a wide variety of streaming protocols, including MPEG-TS, RTP and RTMPS, in addition to SRT and Zixi, Teradek said.

Prism can be connected to Teradek’s IP video management and production platform Core. Doing so, enables users to configure, route, transcode and record IP video streams in the cloud.

The company is planning a near-term release of software to enable support for REMI remote production workflows.

Teradek plans to make Prism available in the fall, and the company is pricing the unit at $2,990 for the 2RU chassis, $1,990 for the 1RU chassis and $2,990 each for the encoder and decoder cards.

“When we began development of Prism, we spent a lot of time working with our customers to produce a solution that would help them transition to a 4K workflow in a cost-conscious manner,” said Nicol Verheem, CEO of Teradek. “To achieve this, we built our platform from the ground up, using a completely new encoding technology stack and a new design philosophy that is better aligned with what our customers are looking for from a next-gen encoder.”

More information is available on the Teradek website.

See Teradek at IBC 2019 stand 12.E65.