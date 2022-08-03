Telos to Hold Webinar Showcasing New Jünger Audio flexAI & AIXpressor
Online event to be held Aug. 17
Telos is holding a webinar showcasing the new Jünger Audio flexAI & AIXpressor: The newest processing and conversion solution for the best audio imaginable.
Jünger Audio’s flexAI - flexible Audio Infrastructure successfully combines the concepts of a dedicated and reliable hardware basis for high-density processing, conversion and interfacing with the flexibility of software-defined applications. It all adds up to a brand new solution for your audio needs.
Friedemann Kootz and Roman Rehausen of Jünger Audio will offer an insightful overview of its software and hardware components.
Click here to register for the webinar.
