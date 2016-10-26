Telos Alliance Put TVSG Out Front at SMPTE 2016

LOS ANGELES—The recently formed TV Solutions Group (TVSG), which is made up of Linear Acoustic and Minnetonka Audio, will be center stage at Telos Alliance’s booth during SMPTE 2016. In addition, Telos Alliance will also showcase its AoIP products from other companies like Axia and Telos.

TVSG is meant to aid broadcasters in the transition to the latest TV industry technology by focusing on customer requirements and technology that helps meet those requirements. The group utilizes both file-based and real-time processing, and products from multiple Telos brands can be included as part of a deployment. Products that are expected to be available at SMPTE include workstation plug-ins for content creation, enterprise and cloud processing, as well as real-time broadcast processors, AoIP Livewire+AES67 interfaces, and consoles.

SMPTE 2016 is currently underway and will continue through Oct. 27.