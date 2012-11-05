Storage Visions sessions focus on pro media and entertainment

The 2013 Storage Visions Conference will feature sessions focusing on the storage needs and new technologies offered to media and entertainment professionals.

The conference will be held at the Riviera Hotel Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 6 & 7, 2013 by the Entertainment Storage Alliance.

Yoshiaki Shishikui of NHK in Japan will give a keynote talk on storage requirements for 8K x 4K pixel resolution video shot during the 2012 Summer Olympics.

One session will examine digital storage and the requirements for capturing, rendering, editing and archiving content. File-based and even object-based workflows, 4K and even 8K content, as well as stereoscopic video are transforming the media industry creating new demands on storage systems.