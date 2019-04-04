Sprockit Rounds out 2019 NAB Show Participants

LAS VEGAS—The last batch of startups that will be featured in this year’s Sprockit Hub at the 2019 NAB Show have been unveiled. In total, 27 startups have been tapped to join the Sprockit global marketplace, which strives to connect emerging companies with established figures in the media, entertainment and technology industries.

Here are the 12 newly announced startups that will make up this year’s Sprockit group:

Adoppler—Platform for media buyers and sellers to establish direct programmatic channels with their partners.

Advocado—Helps optimize advertisement spending by integrating CRMs and analytic tools for both broadcast and digital campaigns.

Burbio—Aggregates local school, government, library, sports and community-based nonprofit events.

Folio Photonics Inc.—Offers low-cost archival data storage with next-gen optical solutions with a 100-year archival lifespan.

JUMP, Data-Driven Video—Uses Big Data and Artificial Intelligence technologies to provide insight on audience and content performance for video service market players.

LocalBTV—Allows OTA viewers to watch local TV stations with phone, laptop & smart TV apps.

Plum Research—Provides OTT audience measurement by analyzing hardware, software and ISP data to create high volume research panels for the entertainment industry.

Switcher Inc.—Helps create professional-quality video content with the ability to edit and stream live directly from iPhones.

Sympli—Connects designers, developers and other digital product team members through the integrated collaboration and workflow platform for building digital products.

The Q - Live Game Network—Offers a platform for publishers, brands and broadcasters to deliver live gaming experiences through additional channels that can be embedded into their own properties.

Vionlabs—Provides AI-powered products that analyze customer preferences and recommends content tailored to the end-user.

Widespider—Leverages the latest in AI technologies to create customized news and content for individuals.

These companies, along with the previously announced batch, will exhibit in the Innovation Pipeline in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center during the NAB Show. They will also be able to participate in Sprockit Sync events throughout the year, where industry execs and entrepreneurs meet to discuss new technologies and collaboration opportunities.

In addition to revealing its full slate of startups for this year, Sprockit has also announced that it hit a new milestone. Since it began in 2013, the more than 150 companies that have participated in Sprockit have raised more than $1 billion, according to the organization, including $500 million after joining Sprockit. These numbers include the latest batch of Sprockit companies. Harry M. Glazer, the founder and CEO of Sprockit, calls the milestone “a true testament to the power of the global community and strength of the collective.”

All of the Sprockit companies will be highlighted during the 2019 NAB Show, which runs from April 6-11.