First Group of 2019 Sprockit Participants announced for NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Sprockit, the NAB Show program that puts a spotlight on emerging companies in the media, entertainment and technology industries, has announced its first batch of participants for the 2019 show.

Here are the companies that have been announced thus far:

6Connex - Provides global cloud-based software and services for enterprise online events.

Applicaster - Allows users to quickly develop high-quality media apps at scale through an innovative SaaS platform.

Anzu.io - Integrates ads into gameplay in an intuitive manner to connect brands and people.

Centriply - Combines digital audience data and location-based linear TV analytics, allowing for maximum KPI value when planning and selling ad time.

Cerebri AI – Analyzes consumer experience and quantifies brand commitment, allowing companies to propose next best actions for revenue growth.

Countable - Provides a platform for audience engagement and retention, bringing Facebook-like features and functionality directly to properties and audience while maintaining brand control.

Crystal - Makes all ad inventory addressable by communicating frame-accurate timing signals and content metadata from a TV network to select cable, satellite and OTT operators.

Cut2It - Helps content owners acquire new multi-generation subscribers using patented synchronized engagement with virtually selected clips of media.

FLOWICS - Provides an audience participation platform for broadcasters and media professionals to attract, retain and monetize audiences on all digital environments.

Mira Technology Inc. - Enables businesses to display, update and manage content and applications across multiple screens from the cloud with a simple and secure HDMI stick.

Moonlighting - Provides an on-demand marketplace for freelancers, entrepreneurs and recruiters to efficiently find talent.

NGD Systems - Solves the issue of managing data growth, analytics and content delivery by creating an innovative Computational Storage solution.

Pickaxe - Automates data science and AI-powered data analytics from various leading sources and provides clear business insights.

SSIMWAVE Inc. - Provides real-time monitoring of the end-to-end quality of every video stream, over any type of network.

Tru Optik - Provides a platform that allows customers the ability to monetize and engage target audiences across OTT in a privacy compliant manner.

These companies will exhibit alongside select Sprockit alumni in the new Innovation Pipeline in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. All companies will have the chance to present their technology in the Innovation Pipeline Theater. In addition, the selected companies will participate in year-round Sprockit Sync events, private forums with industry executives and entrepreneurs discussing new technology to move the industry forward.

Since 2013, companies that have participated in Sprockit have raised nearly $1 billion, according to Sprockit founder and CEO, Harry M. Glazer.

Applications for companies to participate at the 2019 NAB Show will close on March 6. Companies should email success@sprockitglory.com for additional information.

The 2019 NAB Show will take place from April 6-11. To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.