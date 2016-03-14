Sound Devices Set Audio Mixer/Recorder Demo at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Sound Devices will showcase its 688 12-input, 16-track portable audio mixer/recorder, along with two optional accessories: the SL-6, enabling streamlined powering and wireless control, and CL-12 linear fader controller, respectively.

Sound Devices 6-Series

The 688 is the first 6-Series mixer/recorder to incorporate Sound Devices’ Mix Assist technology, which uses a sophisticated algorithm to automatically attenuate inactive input levels and maintain consistent background levels, regardless of the number of open mics.

The 688 features six high-bandwidth mic/line XLR inputs, each with phantom power, high-pass filter, analog input limiter, variable pan, and six additional line-level TA3 inputs for added flexibility in complex productions. All inputs are assignable, pre- or post-fade, to eight-output buses. For recording, the 688 offers 16-track, polyphonic or monophonic broadcast WAV and MP3 file recording to SD and Compact Flash cards. All common sampling rates are supported, including 192 kHz on up to six tracks.

The SL-6 accessory accepts up to three dual-channel slot-in receivers. When used with the 688, it provides cable-free powering, audio interconnection, and antenna distribution. And the CL-12 can be connected to any field production mixer in Sound Devices’ 6-Series line. Its linear fader controller expands each portable mixer’s capabilities with up to 12 100mm linear faders, LED metering, and quick-access buttons to key functionality, making it ideal for live mixing of multiple audio signals.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Sound Devices will be in booth C6040. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.