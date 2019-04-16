Sony's HDC-5500 Equipped with Vislink 4K Wireless Transmitter

LAS VEGAS—At the 2019 NAB Show, Vislink Technologies introduced the INCAM-HS integrated wireless camera transmitter, which is built into Sony’s new HDC-5500 4K multi-format live camera system. Vislink Technologies’ INCAM-HS provides full HEVC 4K UHD broadcast-quality encoding as well as 1080p, 1080i and 720p resolutions, plus built-in wireless camera control and HDR support.

Targeting event coverage, newsgathering and sports broadcasting, the Vislink INCAM-HS is an all-in-one solution designed to be incorporated into the camera. It features the same technology as Vislink’s HCAM on-camera device, which offers single-frame end-to-end UHD latency. As an integrated option, the Vislink INCAM-HS reduces the weight at the rear of the camera, resulting in a significantly improved weight distribution for operators.

The HCAM-HS is designed for all current image capture needs—including UHD and HDR, with high-quality 4:2:2 Chroma and 10-bit Luna—and features integrated camera control, delivering an easy-to-use, fully integrated grab-and-go camera solution.

“The introduction of Sony’s new HDC-5500 4K multi-format live camera system with Vislink INCAM-HS technology is sure to make a big splash in the industry,” says John Payne, president and COO of Vislink Technologies. “We are excited to once again be collaborating with Sony to offer an INCAM-integrated wireless camera transmitter for its new camera that is simple to use. The INCAM-HS’ high-quality HEVC performance means that HD operations can benefit from single-frame latencies in combination with a 6dB increase in signal robustness—doubling the transmission range compared to MPEG-4 systems.”

The Vislink INCAM-HS is available with several frequency band solutions, from 1.3-7.75GHz, and offers up to 16 preset channels for tuning. The omnidirectional 3dBi gain antenna provides an adjustable 10-250mW transmission power. The transmitter includes COFDM DVB-T and LMS-T modulation options, while the integrated UHF receiver operates in the 410-490MHz RF range.

Featuring bandwidth efficient HEVC compression as well as MPEG-4 video encoding and multi-channel AAC, MPEG-1 and AES/Dolby E audio Passthrough, Vislink’s INCAM-HS supports 480i, 576i, 720p, 1080i, 1080p and 2160p video formats. This fully featured and flexible capability ensures that the INCAM-HS can fulfill the needs of all video productions.

Vislink also announced that Grass Valley’s newest LDX 86N Series 4K-RF camera is now integrated with Vislink Technologies’ INCAM-HG wireless camera transmitter, which provides HEVC 4K UHD, HDR-ready wireless encoding and a remote-controllable camera interface via WiFi.