SMPTE’s Seidel to Moderate CCW Panel on HDR

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers is partnering with the Content & Communications World to present the panel ‘The Road to High Dynamic Range: Finding Clarity’ at CCW 2015. The panel will be led by Robert Seidel, SMPTE president and vice president of CBS Engineering and Advanced Technology, and feature industry leaders discussing how the future of HDR technologies might progress.

Robert Seidel

Panelists for the session will include Rod Bogart, director of production R+D at HBO; Katie Hinsen, finishing artists at Light Iron; and Hugo Gaggioni, chief technology officer for the broadcast and production systems division of Sony Electronics.

The panel will discuss issues ranging from proper reference levels for grading HDR content to gaps in delivery pipelines to capabilities of home displays. The group will also explore implementation options, whether HDR content will be compatible with existing delivery systems, what must happen for HDR to become usable in the home, and standards needed to support creation and delivery of HDR.

CCW 2015 is scheduled to take place from Nov. 11-12 at the Javits Convention Center in New York. SMPTE members can attend the conference for free and receive a $50 discount off paid enhancements by using the code EP11 at registration, or register here.