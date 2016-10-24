SMPTE: Thinklogical Demos TLX24 Matrix Switch

LOS ANGELES—Thinklogical will use the bright lights of SMPTE 2016 to highlight its new TLX24 matrix switch. This 24-port matrix switch offers end-to-end routing of video and computer peripheral signals, is available with fiber-optic, CATx and hybrid connectivity options, and can be configured as a unidirectional 24x24 or bidirectional 12x12 switch.

The TLX24 delivers a 10Gbps signal path and when combined with TLX extenders can offer pixel-for-pixel transmission and switching of UHD, HDR and 4K DCI resolution video with no visual artifacts, jitter or lost frames, and with computer peripheral responsiveness. It also features a push-button front panel interface for simplified access and control. Any port on the TLX24 can be configured to accommodate any signal format or direction, in or out.

Additional features for the TLX24 include the ability to extend and switch video data up to 80 km over fiber, 100 m over CAT6a; MTBF over 100,000 hours; hot-swappable optical modules; replaceable modular power supply; and System Management Portfolio integration for switch control and management.

Thinklogical will display the TLX24 at its booth, 404, during SMPTE 2016, which gets underway this week.