SMPTE 2015 Conference Reveal OTT, Cloud and IP Sessions

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—With just a few weeks to go before the SMPTE 2015 Annual Technical Conference in Hollywood, Calif., SMPTE has announced a slate of sessions scheduled that will focus on OTT, cloud, and IP-based technologies. SMPTE has also set Ted Middleton, chief product officer for Verizon Digital Media Services, as the keynote speaker during the Industry Luncheon.

Ted Middleton

The conference will features 20 presentations across four sessions, which include “IP and Networking Foundations of the Media Facility,” “Working in the Cloud—Practical Applications,” “File Based Workflows: Scalable, Efficient, and Here to Stay,” and “OTT—The New Frontier or the Wild West?”

The “IP and Networking Foundations” session will be a two-parter and feature presentations from John Ellerton of BT Media and Broadcast, Pradeep Kathail from Cisco and Charles Meyer of Grass Valley, Al Kovalick of Media Systems Consulting, and Thomas Edward of Fox Networks Engineering and Operations. The session will take place Tuesday, Oct. 27.

On Oct. 28, the “OTT—The New Frontier or the Wild West?” session will take place. During this session Robert Sidel of CBS, and SMPTE president, will make a presentation on CBS All Access. Yassar F. Syed from Comcast and USC graduate student Arnav Mendiratta will present papers on virtualized segmented streams in OTT services and data analysis for monetization of OTT content respectively.

“Working in the Cloud” will be another two-part session on Oct. 29 and will have paper presentations from Usman Shakeel and Konstantin Wilms of Amazon Web Services, SMPTE Governor Richard Welsh from Sundog Media Toolkit, and Tom Ohanian of Cisco. Other presenters include Erik Weaver, project manager for ETC@USC; and Jim Duval, Telestream. Shakeel, Duval, Ohanian and Welsh will also take part in a panel discussion that will be chaired by Thomas Edwards.

Also on Oct. 29, the “File-Based Workflows” session will see presentations from Heiko Sparenberg of Fraunhofer IIS, Dalet’s Simon Adler and Bruce Devlin, and Henry Gu of Green International Consulting.

Middleton will give his keynote speech, “The TV Everywhere Frontier—Where Broadcasting Meets the Internet,” on Oct. 27 during the Industry Luncheon.

The SMPTE 2015 Annual Technical Conference will take place from Oct. 26-29 in Hollywood. For more information, visit www.smpte2015.org.