SmallHD’s First 7-Inch Monitor Headlines Its 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Modeled after the 5-inch Focus monitor, SmallHD is set to showcase its first 7-inch touchscreen monitor, the Focus 7, at the 2019 NAB Show. The Focus 7 offers full resolution HD, has power output functionality, is daylight viewable and weighs less than a pound, per SmallHD.

The on-camera monitor features a 1,000-nit bright, 1920x1200 resolution, IPS LCD touchscreen display. A full-size HDMI input allows it to accept video up to 4K resolution at 30fps. It has two integrated Sony L series battery slots that are hot swappable and a 3.5mm barrel output to power small DSLR and mirrorless cameras using battery specific adapter cables.

SmallHD has various mounting solutions for the Focus 7, including 1/4-20 threads and an optional Tilt Arm mounting accessory. The Tilt Arm utilizes the camera’s cold shoe and provides friction-based tilt for monitor adjustments.

In addition, the Focus 7 is equipped with SmallHD OS3 software and SWIPE user interface to be able to access tools like HD waveform, vectorscope, false color and focus assist/peaking, anamorphic de-squeeze, framing guides and unlimited 3D LUTs via SD card.

SmallHD will present the Focus 7 at booth C5725 during the 2019 NAB Show. To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.