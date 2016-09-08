Several Ikegami 4K UHD Products Making An IBC Debut

AMSTERDAM—Ikegami, the manufacturer of broadcast television equipment, will be making IBC debuts for its new UHK-430 4K-native portable broadcast camera, its HQLM-3120W 31 inch 4K Broadcast Quality Monitor, its new HDL-F3000 Multi-Format Ultra-Low-Light Camera and MCP-300 Network Master Control Panel.

UHK-430

The new UHK-430 4K-native portable broadcast camera uses three 4K-native 2/3 inch 8 megapixel CMOS sensors, giving it the ability to shoot a 3840 x 2160 UHD resolution video. The UHK has a new processor known as the AXII, which helps reduce power consumption and delivers a 16-axis color correction. The camera can support a choice of three types of Ikegami viewfinders: the 7.4-inch OLED VFE741D, the 7-inch 1920 x 1080 resolution LCD VFL701D LCD and the 2-inch portable LCD VFL201D.

Ikegami’s new HQLM-3120W 31 inch 4K Broadcast Quality Monitor is designed to be used as a 4K master reference monitor in television studios, control rooms, playout centers and postproduction suites. The monitor is LED-illuminated, has a 4096 x 2160 resolution, a 10-bit processing depth and is 31.1 inches of LCD screen. Signals can be connected via four 3G-SDI inputs, a 12G-SDI 4K input, a 3G/HD-SDI input and an HDMI input. The HQLM-3120W can also act as a waveform monitor and vectorscope.

Ikegami’s new HDL-F3000 Multi-Format Ultra-Low-Light Camera produces color video under wide range of night or daytime conditions. The camera has image adjustment capabilities like haze removal, backlight correction and digital zoom. The camera head measures 100 x 123 x 80 mm and weighs 1kg. The HDL-F3000 employs three 2/3 inch 2.6 million pixel MOS sensors in a RGB prism configuration.

The MCP-300 Network Master Control Panel can be used under Ethernet based control as well as with Ikegami’s own conventional ICCP control and Arcnet based control. The control panel allows for simultaneous master control of up to 10 cameras and up to 100 source cameras can be selected.

To see Ikegami’s new cameras, master control panel and monitor visit its booth, 12.A31. The IBC Show takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 8-13.